Lisk continues global expansion

Initially the company was introduced on Bittrex and Poloniex exchanges and now it trades on 18 exchanges, including new regional additions in China (Yunbao.com, Jubi.com, BitBays.com and Touzibi.com), Russia (Livecoin.net), Poland (BitBay.net), and ChameleonBit (Brazil). Lisk trades as LSK on each of these exchanges, and it has been a top 10 coin in market cap in the world since its trading debut on CoinMarketCap, Crypto-Currency Chart and CoinCap.io. Poloniex also lists a LSK/ETH pairing, which is new to the exchange as previous pairings were for BTC and USDT.

The Lisk vision is to have a highly scalable public blockchain where decentralized applications can be programmed without learning the often complex languages of individual blockchains. In this case, Lisk chose JavaScript, a popular programming language, as it has a global base of developers that can adapt existing applications or create new ones by utilizing Lisk’s easy-to-use SDK and extensive documentation for rapid development of decentralized applications (dapps) and custom blockchains.

Lisk funded its vision by holding a four-week crowdsale which ended on March 21, 2016, raising more than 14,000 Bitcoins and 80 million crypti (80 percent of the existing market). The price of those assets on the final day of the sale was USD 5.75 million, but an increase in Bitcoin valuation since then has made its crowdsale proceeds currently worth USD 9.1 million.