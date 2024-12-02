LINE launches LINE NFT, an NFT marketplace in Japan

LINE NFT will offer around 40,000 NFT products for sale, including exclusive NFT videos by Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings called Yoshimoto NFT Theater, NFTs from the anime series Patlabor the Mobile Police, and NFTs of other characters. More NFTs from many different genres will be offered at a later date.

Via the marketplace, users can buy and trade NFTs or store purchased NFTs in their LINE BITMAX Wallet, a digital asset management wallet that they can register via their LINE account. Then, through the LINE app, they can send or exchange NFTs with their LINE connections.

Moving forward, with the concept of ‘LINE Blockchain Designed For Everyone’, LVC will aim to provide NFT and other blockchain services and technologies that can be applied practically to users’ daily lives.