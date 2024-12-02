Kraken buys Glidera to boost Bitcoin adoption

The funding service startup is the latest acquisition for Kraken with the terms of the deal not disclosed. In January 2016, Kraken bought Coinsetter, a New York-based exchange, which itself had moved to acquire CAVirtex in April 2015. In June 2016, the exchange expanded its European footprint when it announced the purchase of CleverCoin, based in the Netherlands.

Glidera, which enables users to purchase Bitcoin via their bank accounts and send the funds to the wallet of their choice, will be rebranded under the name “Kraken Direct” as part of the deal. By extension, the service offered by Glidera will be open to Kraken’s international customers as well.