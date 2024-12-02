Kraken acquires Cryptowatch and debuts new trading interface

Furthermore, Kraken has also debuted a new trading interface to provide a new charting and trading platform to its clients. The exchange will keep Cryptowatch founder Artur Sapek to further develop the toolkit.

According to CoinDesk, the market portal has reportedly seen a rapid rise in its active user base, experiencing 700% growth in the past two years, and the Kraken deal was the “natural next step” in maintaining the sites status in the digital asset trading community.

Kraken has added a plethora of companies to its portfolio in recent years, including digital currency exchanges Coinsetter, Cavirtex and Clevercoin.