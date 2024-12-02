Kotak Mahindra, Deloitte test blockchain for trade finance

The project centred on digitizing the bank’s trade finance process with JP Morgan Singapore, aiming to reduce the paper-intensive processes that today dominate this sector of the global economy.

Furthermore, the Indian private bank plans to apply blockchain technology for cross-border payments, regulatory auditing, and customer verification. The move comes amid a more active time for blockchain R&D in India, with companies including the National Stock Exchange of India, ICICI Bank and YesBank recently announcing completed blockchain trials, according to CoinDesk.