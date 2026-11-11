Kast has introduced a feature that lets members buy supported assets with their spending balance, sell assets back to that balance, or swap one asset for another without leaving the app. Asset Account Convert links the spending account with the self-custodial asset account members hold on the platform, so that moving funds between the two no longer requires a separate service.

Users authorise each conversion from their own user-controlled, self-custodial wallet. Independent third parties provide routing and liquidity. In practice, a member can purchase a tokenised stock using their spending balance, sell it back, and then use the proceeds for everyday spending. In addition, members can also exchange one tokenised stock directly for another.

Before confirming a trade, users see a single all-in net exchange rate. Because quotes change with market conditions, the quote and applicable fees are displayed before confirmation. KAST covers the gas fees on these transactions, which removes a cost users would otherwise carry when transacting on-chain.

According to KAST Founder and CEO Raagulan Pathy, the feature is meant to give members an additional tool for managing their money and to let them meet more of their financial services needs within a single app.

Supported assets and availability

At launch, Asset Account Convert supports more than 30 assets, including 24 US equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered as tokenised stocks on Solana. The tokenised products provide exposure to shares of companies such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Apple, as well as to ETFs tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100. KAST plans to add further assets and support for additional blockchains.

The feature is available only to eligible users in supported jurisdictions and may not be offered in certain countries or regions. Access to individual tokenised stocks may also vary by jurisdiction and is subject to issuer restrictions. KAST states that the tokenised products are not shares or ETF units.

Part of a wider product expansion

The release is the latest in a series of product launches from KAST. In August [YEAR], the company introduced KAST Reserve, which allows members to earn rewards of 8% to 12% on USD balances and spend those balances internationally. The company also launched KAST Business, aimed at fast-growing companies that earn, hire, and pay across borders.

Taken together, these releases show KAST building out a single platform for both consumer and business users, combining USD balances, rewards, cross-border business functions, and, now, access to tokenised equity exposure alongside spending. Asset Account Convert brings investment-related activity into the same environment as day-to-day payments, rather than keeping it on a separate trading service.