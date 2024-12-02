JCB and Datachain to experiment on digital currency exchange platform

As the first stage of the joint research, JCB and Datachain, which has expertise in interoperability technology, have been discussing the technical usefulness of a method for interoperability between different blockchains that does not rely on the trust of a third party (the Relay method), aiming to acquire the ability to exchange between digital currencies.

Now, in collaboration with Datachain, JCB has started a demonstration experiment of interoperability between different blockchains to build a digital currency exchange platform. The purpose of this demonstration experiment is to verify the technical usefulness of introducing a hub structure using IBC for interoperability between heterogeneous blockchains through the Relay method.

By combining the assets and know-how of both companies, JCB and Datachain aim to create innovative services and discuss widely with companies and projects responsible for the digital currency-issuing infrastructure for the practical application of interoperability between different blockchains.