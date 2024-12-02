Japan-based Mt. Gox parent company files for bankruptcy

In a court filing, the company has asked a federal bankruptcy court in New York to recognize Tibanne’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in Japan. If the request is granted by a judge, it would pause current legal action being pursued against Tibanne in the US until the bankruptcy in Japan is resolved.

The company, which was founded in 2009 in Tokyo, acquired Mt. Gox from its American founder in 2011.

Mt. Gox has down in February 2014 after weeks of sustained DDoS attacks and transaction malleability problems, which led the company to halt withdrawals entirely.