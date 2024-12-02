IXOPAY, Finrax to offer crypto payments to emerchants

As a result, emerchants connected to the IXOPAY software platform can use Finrax to accept payments from customers, issue withdrawals, and pay vendor invoices with cryptocurrencies. IXOPAY’s platform provides merchants routing, management services, and centralised reconciliation and settlement functions.

Its architecture allows for integrations with acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs), and risk service providers. With the addition of cryptocurrency specialist Finrax, another APM has been added to IXOPAY’s list of payment service providers.

Merchants who choose Finrax will have an end-to-end solution for receiving cryptocurrencies with settlements in EUR or crypto, allowing for cross-border payment flows, and assisting them to receive funds from their B2B or B2C operations. Invoicing via payment links is also available, allowing users to receive payments from customers.

The crypto specialist is licensed in Estonia and has been supporting with crypto payments since 2018. Clients who use Finrax can accept payments from all major cryptocurrencies as well as stablecoins (e.g. USDT or EUR).