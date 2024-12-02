Ivy has partnered with Circle to allow its customers to access, convert, and transact with stablecoins in real-time, anytime they want.

Utilising Ivy’s API, crypto platforms, trading apps, and global ecommerce merchants can accept instant bank transfers and manual bank payments, settle funds to local collection accounts in Europe in multiple currencies, and convert money into EURC or USDC. The currencies available include EUR, GBP, USD, SEK, and DKK. Additionally, users can issue payouts in fiat or stablecoins.

Ivy customers to leverage stablecoins

Circle believes that this partnership strengthens the utility of USDC and EURS in Europe, offering businesses more flexibility, speed, and transparency in how they move money worldwide. By leveraging real-time conversions between fiat and stablecoins, users can unlock new efficiencies in cross-border transactions and accelerate their transition into a more inclusive financial system.

USDC is a fully reserved digital dollar, redeemable 1:1 for USD, and backed by highly liquid cash and cash-equivalent reserves held at regulated financial institutions. Circle provides monthly attestations of its reserve composition, offering transparency and trust for Ivy's customers. Through its partnership with Circle, Ivy is among the first instant bank payment platforms to enable seamless settlement in USDC or EURC.

Recently, global stablecoin payment volumes reached USD 27.6 trillion, a total that surpasses Visa and Mastercard transaction volume combined in 2024. This highlights the inefficiencies of legacy payment systems and the need to connect Europe’s real-time payment rails with stablecoins to make transactions faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

Ivy notes that real-time payment networks and stablecoins are meant to work together, as merchants are already utilising Ivy’s global API for instant bank payments. Leveraging Circle’s EURC and USDC, Ivy’s customers can instantly mint and burn stablecoins from fiat via a 24/7/365 settlement layer. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to set a new standard for money movement, one that is global and instant.