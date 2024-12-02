Through this partnership, the two entities are looking to provide enterprise-grade data to IPC’s Connexus Crypto ecosystem, which represents IPC’s main solution for cryptocurrency trading. Connexus Crypto is an arbitrage-enabling solution for cryptocurrency trading that allows market participants to buy and sell cryptocurrency simultaneously in different markets.

The solution also offers low latency connectivity and instant access to the liquidity of several global crypto exchanges. Connexus Crypto is supported by the Connexus Cloud platform, which is a multi-cloud trading ecosystem that links more than 7,000 global market participants according to the company press release.

CryptoStruct was founded in 2019 and offers a user-friendly strategy development kit and trading runtime to its customers. The company’s all-in-one trading solution incorporates accurate, normalized, low-latency market data from global crypto exchanges, as well as tick histories that are nano-second time-stamped in colocation for all supported markets. Customers can choose to utilise the entire trading solution or only the market data. In any case, they receive access to normalised market data in a single format.

In the company press release, representatives from IPC talked about the different ways customers will benefit from the addition of CryptoStruct to the IPC ecosystem, particularly when it comes to low-latency market data feeds.

Representatives from CryptoStruct also talked about customer benefits and highlighted their fast and reliable feed, as well as the ability to provide a nano-second time-stamped full-depth tick-history that helps traders to analyse and back-test their trading ideas.

IPC’s partnership with Celoxica

In April 2023, IPC engaged in a similar partnership with Celoxica, which is a provider of ultra-low latency market data solutions. The combined solution offered by the two entities provided Buy Side, Sell Side, and Financial Markets Application providers access to a single API multi-exchange normalized market data service.

The solution was launched in the context of increasingly volatile trading environments, and it was designed to minimise overall operational complexity and overhead costs. These benefits are particularly noteworthy for companies that are looking to manage risk with access to low-latency price discovery and proximity to key financial market locations.

According to ipc.com, the IPC and Celoxica partnership allows data to be consumed easily from multiple markets with flexible infrastructure deployment and application-ready feeds managed through a single API.