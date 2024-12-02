Invesco launches crypto ETN on Xetra

The Invesco Physical Bitcoin offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in a simple way. The exchange traded note (ETN) physically backed by Bitcoin was admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is centrally cleared via Eurex Clearing. Through central clearing, investors benefit from significantly reduced risks in the settlement of transactions.

Investors can now choose from 26 ETNs from seven providers on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polkadot, Solana, Stellar, Tezos, and TRON as well as a Crypto Basket. The product offering in Deutsche Börse's ETF & ETP segment currently comprises a total of 1,745 ETFs and 224 ETCs and ETNs.