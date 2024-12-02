Interpol creates cryptocurrency to fight virtual currency crime

The purpose of this project is to help personnel gain understanding of what cryptocurrency is and how it is being used for cybercrime.

In an earlier report, Interpol cyber threat researchers found that the blockchain is vulnerable to having malware and illegal data embedded in transactions. In some cryptocurrencies, there is an open space on the blockchain where data can be stored, referenced, or hosted within encrypted transactions.

The ability to inject malware and other data into the blockchain makes it possible for the technology to be used as a safe-haven for hosting illegal content. The vulnerability can also be used for the deployment of modular malware, a reshaping of the distribution of zero-day attacks.