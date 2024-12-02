Intel unveils distributed ledger platform Sawtooth Lake

Intel described Sawtooth Lake as a modular platform for building, deploying and running distributed ledgers.

According to the company, what is currently available are the elements needed to construct a digital asset exchange. Prior to its participation in the Hyperledger project, Intel notably worked on Bitcoin mining chips developed for Silicon Valley Bitcoin startup 21.

Intel says that its proposed platform uses two methods of establishing consensus – one inspired by Bitcoin, and the other related to the methods by which the Ripple and Stellar networks operate.