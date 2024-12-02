Intel and The Floor develop fintech innovation lab in Israel

The company is working with The Floor, an Israeli fintech company. The Floor, headquartered at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, raised USD 2m earlier in 2016 from Chinese VC firm Pando Group.

Besides blochchain technology, the lab will also focus on connected devices for the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and biometric applications.

At the beginning of 2016 Intel unveiled an internal blockchain test through its work with the open-source Hyperledger project that simulated a fantasy sports marketplace where players exchanged virtual team shares. In April 2016, Intel presented its formal contribution to the Hyperledger project, a distributed ledger platform called “Sawtooth Lake”.

In May 2016, CoinDesk reported that Intel was exclusively developing mining chips for use by Bitcoin startup 21.