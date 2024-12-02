Indias Unocoin rolls out Bitcoin mobile app on iOS and Android

The app is developed by Unocoin and allows users to buy, sell, send, receive and store Bitcoin all in one place, from any remote device, with 24/7 access to real-time Bitcoin market prices and instantaneous trading transactions.

After raising USD 1.5 million in October 2016, the startup has released its app just weeks after implementing a robust new API. The company, whose mission is to “Bring Bitcoin to Billions,” designed the app to include every feature already embedded into the company website. The app will include the buy and sell pairing for BTC/INR, mobile/DTH (Direct to Home Satellite Program) recharge, SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) access.

The Unocoin wallet app requires iOS 7.0 or later for iPhone, iPad and iTouch users, and Jelly Bean or later for Android users.