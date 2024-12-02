InCore partners Crypto Finance to launch new tokenization tool





InCore Bank announced a new collaboration with Crypto Finance and Swiss IT consulting firm Inacta to introduce new digital financial products based on Tezos, a decentralized, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain network.

The involved companies have developed a new Tezos token standard for asset tokenization built on the Tezos FA2 standard, a multi-asset interface for Tezos allowing developers to invent token types like nonfungible tokens.

Using the Tezos FA2, Inacta has developed a new DAR-1 token standard, which aims to unlock new smart contracts-enabled functions to support financial markets, including Anti-Money Laundering regulations mechanisms as well as asset governance.