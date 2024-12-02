Hospital pays Bitcoin ransom after malware attack

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center staff noticed issues accessing its computer network on February 5, 2016. Malware had locked access to certain computer systems and prevented communicating electronically, the hospital said in a statement.

The price to regain access was 40 Bitcoin, equivalent to around USD 17,000.

The electronic medical records system was restored Monday. The hospital had contacted law enforcement and was working with a team of experts to better understand the attack.

The FBI said it is investigating the incident, but declined to give specific details.