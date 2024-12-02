hi teams up with Contis to launch crypto debit card





The partnership with Contis means that later in 2022, eligible hi members will be able to spend their digital assets at over 60 million merchants, using a hi Debit Card.

Contis already partners with some cryptocurrency and blockchain companies. With technology provided by Contis, hi removes the need to liquidate assets before spending and allows for any digital assets in a hi account to be converted automatically to fiat at point-of-sale. It will also come with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) functionality that allows members to decide on exactly when their digital assets get converted.

The announcement follows a recent introduction of exchange and asset conversion functionalities on the hi platform, as well as deposit by bank transfer.