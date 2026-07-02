Hercle has secured an EMI licence from the Bank of Italy and a MiCA CASP authorisation from CONSOB, enabling regulated stablecoin settlement.

The two authorisations arrive as MiCA's transitional period ended on 1 July 2026, after which full authorisation became mandatory for providers serving clients within the EU. With both licences in place, Hercle is among a limited number of providers permitted to combine regulated electronic-money and payment services with crypto-asset services across the European market under a single framework.

End-to-end settlement capability

The EMI licence permits Hercle to hold and safeguard client funds, issue electronic money, and execute payments. The MiCA CASP authorisation covers the custody, exchange, and transfer of crypto-assets, including stablecoins. Combined, the two licences allow Hercle to manage a cross-border payment transaction from start to finish: receiving a fiat deposit, converting it into stablecoins, and paying out in local currency, with one regulated entity responsible for the full transaction rather than multiple intermediaries.

At the same time, according to the company, with the new authorisations, this activity is now conducted under a regulated structure across the EU, a development that may support further growth as the market for cross-border payment and stablecoin infrastructure moves toward increased regulatory oversight. The company is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Gabriele Sabbatini, CEO and co-founder of Hercle, said that holding both the EMI and MiCA authorisations allows the company to offer regulatory certainty alongside faster settlement, reducing multi-day settlement processes to a shorter timeframe. It was also added that clients now work with a single regulated counterparty rather than managing multiple intermediaries across the payment chain.

Hercle stated that the authorisations will support its planned expansion into South America and Africa, alongside continued development of its API infrastructure and institutional product offering.