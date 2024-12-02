GuestLogix starts accepting Bitcoin payments

By adding a virtual currency wallet to the Transaction Processing Engine, acceptance of Bitcoin will become readily available on GuestLogix custom handheld POS terminals and mobile POS platform for Android OS, iOS and MS Windows Mobile. This will allow airlines, as well as other operators and brands within the travel segment, to be able to accept payments in virtual currencies at all access points such as mobile applications, at kiosks, on handheld POS devices as well as in-flight entertainment systems onboard aircraft.

Using its TPE, GuestLogix will allow passengers to pay for products and services using Bitcoin currency. In an offline environment, such as onboard an aircraft with no internet connectivity, passengers can continue to use their own Bitcoin wallets available on their mobile smartphones to transact with the GuestLogix POS terminals. GuestLogix will be accepting the payment and remitting the funds to its customers at a later time when connectivity is available.

GuestLogix is a global provider of retail solutions delivered to the passenger travel industry, both onboard and off-board. The company provides onboard store technology and merchandising services, which help airlines and other travel operators create, manage and control onboard retail environments tailored to their needs and their passengers.