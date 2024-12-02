Noah, a regulated global payments infrastructure provider, has partnered with Gnosis, a developer of decentralized financial systems, to integrate compliant fiat services with on-chain tools.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins by integrating traditional financial functionality into decentralised applications, providing users with a regulated and simple experience across borders.

The partnership introduces regulated USD virtual accounts, real-time stablecoin-to-fiat conversion, and free on- and off-ramps for users in the US and internationally. Cross-border payments are supported in over 70 countries. This infrastructure allows DeFi applications to provide practical financial services such as payroll, remittances, and B2B payments while maintaining user control and transparency.

By combining Noah’s licensing and compliance framework with Gnosis’s established ecosystem of wallets, merchants, and applications, the initiative supports both institutional-grade reliability and individual user access. In particular, the integration allows Gnosis users in emerging markets to hold and transact in USD, without relying on unstable local banking systems or intermediaries.

Bridging traditional finance and Web3

The collaboration also brings US market access to the Gnosis ecosystem, which has primarily focused on European users. This move positions Gnosis to compete more directly with global Web3 platforms seeking to connect stablecoins with real-world payments.

Stablecoins have long been viewed as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto. However, their utility has often been limited by the lack of compliant on/off-ramp infrastructure. This partnership addresses that bottleneck by embedding fully regulated rails directly into DeFi applications.

Noah’s programmable API allows real-time settlement in more than 50 currencies, providing fintechs and developers with the ability to embed global payments functionality without the complexity of traditional banking systems. The company, which recently raised USD 22 million in seed funding, is licensed across the US, Canada, and Europe, and aims to build a stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure that can serve both businesses and individuals.

Gnosis ecosystem apps, including Picnic, Zeal, Safe, and Gnosis HQ, will be among the first to integrate Noah’s infrastructure. This will allow users to onboard fiat, convert to stablecoins, hold balances, and send or receive funds globally within a trusted and regulated environment.

The move aligns with a broader industry trend toward merging DeFi usability with compliance and accessibility. As regulators increasingly scrutinise crypto-based financial services, infrastructure providers like Noah offer a path forward by embedding licensing, AML/KYC checks, and fiat connectivity directly into DeFi workflows.