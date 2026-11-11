Global Citizen and Circle have partnered to introduce USDC payments for vendors in Move Afrika, the touring initiative run with pgLang.

The multi-year agreement between Global Citizen and Circle focuses on widening economic opportunity across Africa through digital financial tools. Global Citizen and pgLang’s Move Afrika initiative will be the first area of application. Under the arrangement, USDC, the stablecoin issued by Circle through its regulated entities, will be offered to participating vendors as an additional payment option, with the rollout set to begin in Rwanda in 2027.

Payments for the live entertainment supply chain

Move Afrika is a pan-African touring initiative that uses an annual series of live music events to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for younger generations on the continent. Since its launch, it has staged concerts in Rwanda, Nigeria, and South Africa. It also aims to develop the local businesses, workforce, and infrastructure that a sustained live entertainment sector requires.

The payments component is aimed at the suppliers, creators, local businesses, and production professionals who deliver each event. According to the two organisations, access to USDC is intended to shorten payment times, reduce transaction costs, and make it easier for these participants to take part in international commerce.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, noted that hundreds of people and businesses are involved in each Move Afrika concert. He said the aim is for vendors to be paid at the pace of the events and to gain financial skills they can use after the tour has moved on.

Financial training through the Production Alliance

Circle will also support financial education, technical training, and hands-on guidance through the Move Afrika Production Alliance. The programme is designed to help local entrepreneurs and production professionals handle digital payments securely. Moreover, it’s also meant to build capabilities that support their businesses beyond individual events. Pairing the payment option with training means the stablecoin rail arrives together with support for the vendors expected to use it.

Charitable funding and onchain rewards

The partnership extends beyond Move Afrika. The organisations plan to examine how digital financial tools can support charitable funding and civic participation. This includes exploring whether Global Citizen’s community engagement and rewards programme, which recognises people for taking action, could be brought onchain.

Through the newly created Global Citizen & Circle Impact Champions Award, Circle will also provide USDC funding to qualified charitable organisations supported by artists, athletes, and cultural figures.

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, said the company intends to help the vendors behind the concerts reach the global economy more easily, adding that Circle wants to explore how digital dollars could get funding to charitable organisations faster.