Global Advisors acquires XBT Provider to support Bitcoin

The XBT Provider operates Bitcoin Tracker One and Bitcoin Tracker EUR. Bitcoin Tracker One and Bitcoin Tracker EUR are designed to provide investors with convenient and liquid access to the returns of the underlying asset, Bitcoin. XBT Provider is at all times fully hedged, and always holds Bitcoins equivalent to the value of ETCs issued.

XBT Provider is a public limited liability company formed in Sweden with statutory seat in Stockholm. The issuer is incorporated under Swedish law and registered with the Swedish companies registration office under registration number 559001-3313.

The XBT Group companies under the control of GAJL will adhere to all frameworks regarding compliance, reporting, risk management and corporate governance that would apply if XBT Group were conducting such a business under Jersey regulations. The full prospectus, as well as the audited annual report, is available on xbtprovider.com – a new prospectus incorporating these changes will be issued as soon as possible.