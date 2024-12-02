German Federal Fiscal Court announces crypto profits are taxable





On 28 February 2023, the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) made the decision that profits derived from buying and selling cryptocurrencies are now liable to income tax. The court not only confirmed a speculation period of one year but also asserted that virtual currencies, recognised as economic goods with market value, traded as a means of payment on various platforms, fall under the purview of the Income Tax Act as "private sales transactions".

The judges dismissed the assertion of an unnamed plaintiff who contended that virtual currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Monero are merely algorithms and not genuine economic assets. As reported by Tagesschau, the plaintiff had declared a profit of EUR 3.4 million from private crypto transactions to the tax office in 2017 but resisted complying with taxation requirements.











Classification as an economic good