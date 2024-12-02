Gate.io to release 100% PoR audit upgrade plan





The plan integrates zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) technology, aiming to improve the depth and privacy of PoR audits. By integrating a privacy-preserving data verification method, ZK-proof technology has become an important tool in the current digital asset environment. With the introduction of this technology into PoR auditing, Gate.io wants to present users with proof of sufficient asset reserves without revealing detailed personal transaction data. ZK-proof technology may increase the transparency and credibility of the cryptocurrency exchange while promoting better practices within the digital asset trading industry.











More information about the upgrade’s prototype

Gate.io’s upgrade plan includes a prototype that incorporates new design ideas. The currencies supported by the reserves audit and other details are displayed in the header section of the PoR page, as well as supplementary data, including customer net balance, account balance, and ratio. 100% PoR enables users to understand each piece and its role, with additional components, such as Merkle trees and zk-SNARKs.



Moreover, the Audits section offers details regarding the PoR audit data verification process without compromising privacy, including report ID and account asset information. Through this, users can understand the verification path of each digital asset, as access to this information provides an overall picture of the PoR auditing process.



Gate.io’s upgraded 100% PoR audit page will allow users to verify PoR audit results independently, displaying the current audit status and the ratio between existing and reported reserves.





