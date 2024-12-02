Galaxy Digital acting as Goldman Sachs' liquidity provider

Galaxy Digital's sell-side trading desk offers Goldman Sachs liquidity provision and risk management functions such as over-the-counter (OTC) trading, lending and structured products. According to a Galaxy Digital representative, the company aims to meet growing demand and enable wider adoption of cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

Galaxy Digital's trading platform provides clients with access to liquidity on centralised exchanges and OTC markets. The investment management company has relationships with spot and futures exchanges, digital asset exchanges and custodians, enabling them to move capital and assets to provide liquidity across markets.