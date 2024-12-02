Freewallet rolls out three new apps, including zCash

Freewallet is a team of developers, which aim is to solve the “last-mile” problem for cryptocurrencies by creating mobile-first cryptocurrency wallets. Starting from January 2016 the team has developed and released a number of cryptocurrency wallets, namely FantomCoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Lisk, DECENT, Steem and Monero Wallet.

The new apps are aimed to expand the platform’s presence on altcoins market, which capitalization has hit USD 2.5 billion since the beginning of 2016. The release of zCash wallet is particularly auspicious as it took place on the same day the network was launched. At the end of November 2016, users will be able to buy zCash with credit cards.

Freewallet’s market development strategy was always focused on new coins. While Bitcoin market has such giants as Coinbase or Xapo, altcoins are still poor in customer-oriented services. Moreover, wallets are important parts in the blockchain’s infrastructure. The starup’s services enhance the coins’ capitalization growth. A good example is the service’s recent partnership with DECENT. With the help of Freewallet the network has received over 4 million dollars for their blockchain launch.

The team behind zCash believe the turning moment has come and encourage crypto-users to get a close look at the newborn currencies and try to predict next leaders.