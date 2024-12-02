Freewallet meets customers demand for Bitcoin in Asia Pacific and adds new languages

The Freewallet team has developed and released a number of cryptocurrency wallets, including FantomCoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Lisk, DECENT, Steem and Monero Wallet starting from January 2016. According to Google Play data, with this new announcement, the service now covers 75% of fintech apps market.

The company said for Econotimes that only a quarter of its customers are English-speaking countries and another quarter are located in Asia and Pacific. The figures are not surprising as cryptocurrencies enable people in under development countries to use sophisticated financial services that were previously available only in developed countries, the company continued.

Internet allows one to decentralize not only blockchain technology, but also the economy as a whole, distancing it from the worlds financial centres. Therefore, cryptocurrency is so in demand in the regions, it concluded.