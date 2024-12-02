Flexa adds support for Lighting Network payments





Building upon Flexa’s recently introduced ‘Pay with Flexa’ platform, this integration represents the fact that merchants who would like to receive Bitcoin via Lightning can do so in a compliant and fraud-proof way.

In adding support for Lightning payments, Flexa is enabling merchants to receive payments from more Bitcoin holders than ever before, including users of popular and soon-to-be-released Lightning-enabled wallet apps such as BlueWallet, Breez, Eclair, Strike, and Chivo.

Flexa is also introducing Transformers, a means for layer 2 scaling solutions such as the Lightning Network to connect to Flexa Capacity, the collateralisation platform that Flexa uses to guarantee payments against fraud or theft.