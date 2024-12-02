FISCO to set up cryptocurrency exchange in Japan

Japans cabinet has approved new regulations relating to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The new regulations recognize Bitcoin as a legal form of payment fulfilling the functions of currency.

According to FISCO, the legislation will be further improved and the cryptocurrency industry will significantly grow in the future. Considering the present situation, FISCO group has decided to establish an operator of Bitcoin exchange.

FISCO COIN will initially manage the Bitcoin exchange and intend sales of its trading system. The company also plans to develop and manage financial derivative instruments and offer B2B services such as bond issue and B2C services such as crowd funding, all involving virtual currencies. It aims to position itself as the hub of virtual currencies that provides one-stop-service.

FISCO provides investment support services. The FISCO Group aims to constantly pursue a path of creativity and change in order to provide the optimal intelligence needed for people to make effective decisions in their investment and other economic activities.