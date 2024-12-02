FCA-registered BCP Technologies launches GBP stablecoin





Tokenised GBP (tGBP) offers both individuals and institutions a way to transfer GBP on-chain, supported by multiple wallet options. This initiative comes as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) opened a public consultation on stablecoin and crypto custody rules in May 2025.













Potential benefits for users

Some features of tGBP are:

Access Real World Assets (RWAs) dominated in GBP, such as tokenised bonds;

Optimal processes with programmable money and self-executing transactions;

Cash flows allocated 24/7.

tGBP is traded on BCP.Markets, providing direct access to a GBP-pegged stablecoin. Each tGBP token is backed 1:1 by reserves held in a segregated account at a UK-regulated financial institution and can be fully redeemed for sterling at any time.

Until recently, GBP stablecoin options have been limited, typically issued by offshore entities with lower liquidity compared to the US market. tGBP combines the reliability of UK financial infrastructure with the flexibility and speed of blockchain technology.

tGBP was live and tested on Ethereum for over a year and has undergone an independent audit.

Now, tGBP supports various use cases, including GBP self-custody for retail and corporate clients, cross-border payments, institutional collateral management, a GBP option for DeFi lending protocols, and a GBP on-chain access for bitcoin-backed loans.





Latest updates from FCA

In April 2025, FCA announced its plans to introduce a live AI testing service to support companies in launching safe and responsible AI models.

This new service, which supplemented the FCA’s AI Lab that had been helping firms develop and deploy AI, aimed to bridge the testing gap that companies faced when adopting the technology. By utilising the testing service, organisations were able to collaborate with the regulator to ensure their new AI products were ready for use, while also providing the FCA with valuable insights to enhance its understanding of AI's impact on UK financial markets.