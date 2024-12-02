Faradam Bitcoin micropayment service launches for global freelancers

Dubbed Faradam, the service uses a simple timer to enable payment between two parties, with freelancers seeking to leverage the service only needing to provide their name, hourly work rate and Bitcoin address. In turn, those looking to employ short-term services simply receive a link and connect a wallet.

While a novel use case for micropayments, the technology underlying the service is not new, having been created by Brener for Streamium, his decentralized video streaming startup launched in May 2015.