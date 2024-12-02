Factom gets USD 8 million funds to further deploy blockchain tech

Harvest Equity and Peeli Ventures, along with several as-yet-unnamed local investors have taken part in the round. Previously, the company – which uses its own blockchain network to verify the integrity of data – had raised USD 1.1m in a crowdsale conducted in mid-2015, before going on to raise about USD 400,000 in seed funding later that year.

In recent months, the company has moved to launch a new mortgage-focused product, dubbed Harmony.