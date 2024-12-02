Europol states that Bitcoin may become the go-currency for cybercriminals

The report focuses on the topic of Bitcoin and digital currencies in a number of contexts, including the state of criminal financing and specific elements of illicit activity involving the technology.

Europol said that, according to its data, Bitcoin accounts for as much as 40% of criminal-to-criminal payments online, with PayPal accounting for 25% of those reported.

The report recommended that law enforcement officials work to pursue investigative and research opportunities related to emerging technologies such as decentralised marketplaces in conjunction with the private sector and applicable academic sources.

Europol went on to encourage broader cooperation between law enforcement agencies on digital currencies, and further suggested that agencies monitor the alternate payment community for further intelligence into payment mechanisms.