This first phase aims to define how Euroclear’s collateral management expertise could be applied to the digital and crypto markets using the Canton Network. The Canton Network is a blockchain designed with the configurable privacy, scalability and interoperability required for systemically important financial markets. The project’s goal is to facilitate a simple and regulated exchange of digital assets and cash as collateral.

As the Canton Network is gaining momentum as a blockchain with configurable privacy designed for regulated, systemically important markets, this collaboration underscores the growing institutional adoption in the digital asset space.











Increasing the mobility of collateral assets

Digital Asset and Euroclear note a growing market interest in on-chain collateral and margin management solutions. Financial institutions are actively seeking efficient ways to trade and mobilise their assets to meet capital obligations across global markets, all while adhering to privacy and control requirements.

As a response to this, phase one will involve industry participants and highlight the benefits of tokenised collateral mobility on efficiency across global markets, and the advantages of crypto derivatives collateral and margin management services in meeting the interest of 24/7 trading and settlement.

This move aligns with Euroclear’s mission to support the adoption of digital assets and expand its offerings into tokenised assets and digital collateral solutions. The Global Collateral Network can potentially improve collateral management by enabling real-time, compliant, and interoperable asset mobility across both traditional finance and digital markets. Digital Asset marks this collaboration as a significant step toward leveraging the benefits of tokenisation across new crypto capital markets.