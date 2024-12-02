EU security watchdog issue call for evidence on blockchain

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which oversees securities markets in the region is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders on how the technology underlying cryptocurrencies can be used to issue, buy and sell ownership of securities.

The UK Treasury issued its own Call for Information in November 2014 to ascertain how to regulate digital currency companies and protect consumers. After receiving more than 120 responses, the government outlined a series of landmark plans including anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

According to the ESMA document, all contributions it receives will be made public, unless requested otherwise. The deadline for responses is 21st July 2015.