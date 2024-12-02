HKEX (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing)-listed products refer to ETPs, including exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, as well as Leveraged & Inverse Products. Apart from gaining access to new stocks and ETPs, eToro’s users will also benefit from high-quality real-time pricing data provided by HKEX.











eToro partners with HKEX

According to eToro’s quarterly survey of retail investors located across 12 countries, over 22% of global investors believe that China will generate strong returns over the next five years and more. This will significantly increase access to Chinese and other Asian equities on the eToro platform, offering more investment opportunities for users.

The platform’s mission is to make global markets more accessible to its customers. To achieve this, it enables access to more than 20 stock exchanges, strengthening its commitment to offering investors access to Chinese and international companies by expanding its stock and ETP offerings. The fact that its platform now includes companies listed on HKEX, a global stock exchange, reflects eToro’s vision to improve its product suite and ensure it meets the evolving needs of its users in a manner compliant with the industry’s regulatory requirements.

HKEX mentioned that this collaboration will improve retail investors’ access to the Hong Kong market and support their decision-making with significant market data.With its role as a bridge between Mainland China and the rest of the world, the company is dedicated to upgrading capital market channels, products, and partnerships.





Latest updates from eToro

In April 2024, the company extended its partnership with BNY to roll out a stock lending programme. Through this move, eToro aims to enable its UK and European users to earn passive income by lending out their stocks. Firstly, eToro plans to introduce the capability gradually to members of the eToro Club, and then intends to roll out the stock lending programme for lower-tier Club members.