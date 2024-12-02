Ether is available for Coinbase wallet users

In May 2016 the company had added ether trading to its Bitcoin exchange service, and it also formally rebranded the platform, Global Digital Asset Exchange (GDAX).

Coinbase users can buy or sell ether from an Ethereum wallet on their accounts, as well as its Coinbase Buy Widget, announced in June 2016. Trading ether can be done by using all of Coinbases available payment methods, including credit card and bank transfer, and at the same limits as Bitcoin purchases.

Coinbase further addressed the recent controversies on the Ethereum platform in the company’s blog according to coindesk.com.

This included the June 2016 demise of The DAO, a project whose failure forced a community decision that found developers altering the platform’s code in an effort to recover the funds. Coinbase defended the Ethereum platform, stating that it is still in an early and experimental phase, and that it expects ether to be used for different purposes than Bitcoin, the site continues.