EPrime Global and Cubits enable Bitcoin payments for merchants

The partnership will enable ecommerce merchants around the world to activate Bitcoin payments. Cubits is an all-inclusive platform to buy, sell and accept Bitcoin. Their interface allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin with 17 supported currencies. Cubits’ API allows merchants to accept Bitcoin, offering various shopping cart plugins including Shopify, WordPress, Magento, Shopware or osCommerce.

Many merchants are now accepting Bitcoin, including Microsoft, Valve, and now, EPrime Global’s merchants. Now, merchants who have an account with EPrime Global will be able to accept credit cards, PayPal, as well as Bitcoin.