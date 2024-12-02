Enercity accepts Bitcoin for utility payments in Germany

Enercity is Hanover’s municipal utility and service company that provides the region with electricity, gas, district heating, and drinking water. The company has approximately 2,500 employees and a turnover of around EUR 2.3 Billion. Together with PEY, a German fintech and Blockchain startup, the utility company has implemented a world-purpose digital payment system that accepts virtual currency as a regular payment. PEY allows the direct purchase of Bitcoin by debiting a user’s bank account directly via SEPA Direct Debit.

Besides the special payment code included on every single Enercity invoice starting with September 2016, the customer service office in the city center and Enercity’s headquarters will have PEY Payment Terminals ready for anyone who wants to make a payment on the premises.

According to company’s representatives, the introduction of Bitcoin payment is part of the company’s strategy to set new standards in customer service. Bitcoin payment is not subject to geographical limitations but all that is needed is an Internet access and a Bitcoin wallet. Transfers of Bitcoins also take place via a decentralized computer network (peer-to-peer) as opposed to centralized banking processes.