Emer Group launches its own blockchain development platform

The Chief Communications Officer at Emercoin, Jason Cassidy, says that the Blockchain Engine is a platform designed specifically for developers to create applications and services on the Emer blockchain. According to Cassidy, one of the main goals of the Blockchain Engine platform is the removal of the barrier of entry into the fascinating world of distributed technologies.

The company outlines the initial main focus of the platform to be in the areas of digital rights, Internet security, distributed advertising, censorship resistant DNS, proof of ownership and Internet of Things.