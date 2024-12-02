Dutch Bitcoin exchange BL3P expands services to SEPA countries

BL3P, a subsidiary of Bitonic, is a Bitcoin exchange founded in 2013 that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin using Euros. Initially the exchange served residents of the Netherlands. With their expansion complete, the exchange aims to grow their user base outside of their Dutch majority through the targeting of new customers in the EU region. Furthermore, the company’s representatives have stated plans to expand support to alternative cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, in the future.

The Dutch exchange charges a fixed trading fee of 0.25 percent on all buy/sell transactions. However, for the next five weeks this transaction fee is reduced by 50% as part of Bitonic’s fifth anniversary celebration.

According to Bitcoin Magazine, BL3P is the only exchange with headquarters located in the Netherlands; it holds Dutch bank accounts to process euro transactions. Bitonic uses the iDEAL payment method, which ensures that SEPA customers receive near-instant deposits and withdrawals of fiat currency into customer accounts.

Bitonic is a large Bitcoin company in the Netherlands, the online publication continues. With more than 11 full-time employees, BL3P has sold well over 250,000 Bitcoins with 30-day volumes now processing over 8,200 Bitcoins.