The card enables users to convert stablecoins into fiat currency and make purchases at over 150 million Visa-accepting merchants globally. This initiative is part of dtcpay’s wider effort to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial transactions.

Representatives from dtcpay, stated that the introduction of the Digital Treasures Card allows users to use their stablecoins seamlessly in everyday transactions. They noted that the partnership with Visa improves both the security and accessibility of digital currency payments.

Features and availability

The Digital Treasures Card is designed for high-net-worth individuals who seek to use digital currencies within traditional financial systems. Key features include:

Stablecoin-to-fiat conversion: users can convert stablecoins to fiat through the dtcpay Wallet app, benefiting from real-time exchange rates.

Global acceptance: The card can be used at millions of merchants in over 200 countries where Visa is accepted.

Security measures: transactions are protected by Visa’s security infrastructure.

The card is available through the dtcpay app, where eligible users can apply and begin managing their transactions upon approval.

Future developments

dtcpay plans to expand its payment solutions beyond the Digital Treasures Card, aiming to further integrate digital assets with traditional financial services. The company continues to explore new offerings that enhance the accessibility and usability of digital currencies in everyday financial transactions.

In December 2024, dtcpay announced plans to discontinue support for cryptocurrencies in favour of stablecoins. In addition to Tether's USDt and Circle's USD Coin (USDC), Dtcpay planned to support two other stablecoins: First Digital USD (FDUSD) and Worldwide USD (WUSD).

FDUSD, launched in mid-2023, is a reserve-backed stablecoin operating on Ethereum and the BNB Chain. According to CoinGecko data, FDUSD had a market capitalisation of USD 1.9 billion as of early December, ranking as the sixth-largest stablecoin.