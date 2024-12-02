Drachmae Project plans blockchain-based Travel Club

According to the project leaders, testing on Agistri Island in Greece with a digital currency and blockchain derived credible data on which to build services that are centered on human behaviour.

Drachmae Project is now developing its commercial solution that targets travel. The solution will use more than the NXT blockchain used in the Agistri case study. It will also be using Ethereum and permission nodes, and has been dubbed DT Chain.

The Drachmae Project is launching its own crowdsale, in order to raise funds for its development. In such matter, the project will offer an initial coin offering of the native toke used by the network, DT Token and a tokenized and smart contract based memberships to a private travel club that will support multiple currencies and be tradeable.

Drachmae has pledged the proceed to supporting the release of the ‘Travel App Game’, set to launch in June 2016 and Travel Club in September 2016. The most important development is the travel money service, which uses blockchain technology and will be connected to a branded prepaid card.