Youverse relies on a decentralised and zero-knowledge approach to biometric authentication, which eliminates the need for centralised databases. This design aims to reduce the risks associated with storing sensitive biometric information in a single location.

In essence, the company’s technology uses multi-party computation to distribute biometric data securely across nodes, and the biometric data is reconstructed only on the user’s device.

Integrating verifiable credentials with biometric solutions

The partnership will combine Youverse's privacy-focused biometric technology with Dock's verifiable credential systems. This integration will enable ecosystem participants to securely verify consumer data through biometrics while ensuring the data remains exclusively under the user’s control. The biometric information will be stored locally on the user’s device, protecting it from external exposure.

The collaboration aims to establish a secure and privacy-centered approach for verifying credentials bound to an individual’s unique biometric identifier. The solution is designed to offer scalability and user control, ensuring sensitive data such as biometric and biographical information remains protected.

In the company press release, representatives from Youverse highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating that the collaboration brings together privacy-preserving biometric and identity credential technologies on a scalable platform. They emphasised the importance of securing digital identities by binding credentials to biometric identifiers while maintaining full user control over their data.





Other recent partnerships from Dock

Recently, Dock also partnered with Daon to advance its identity verification capabilities. The partnership integrated Dock’s Decentralised ID technology into Daon’s systems in a bid to consolidate verified data from multiple sources, such as government-issued and bank-issued digital IDs, into a unified, verifiable credential.

The reusable credential was expected to streamline future identity verification processes while enabling secure and efficient account access across different businesses and systems operating within a closed ecosystem.