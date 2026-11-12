Israel-based Discount Bank has announced in-app crypto trading for customers, with digital asset custody provided by Fireblocks.

From 26 November 2026, customers will be able to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum directly through the bank’s mobile application. According to the bank, this marks the first time crypto trading has been made available directly through a banking app within the Israeli banking system. The service places digital assets alongside stocks and bonds, allowing customers to manage these holdings from a single, centralised investment environment.

How the service is structured

Trades are executed directly from the customer’s bank account, and proceeds from sales are credited back to the same account. Customers are not required to set up or manage dedicated digital wallets, nor to open accounts with foreign exchanges. The bank states that this approach removes the risk of customers losing access to their digital assets, while keeping activity within banking standards.

Custody is handled through the bank’s own wallets, operated via Fireblocks. The fintech company provides digital asset infrastructure to financial institutions, covering storage, transfer, and issuance. Its platform allows organisations to build and manage blockchain operations, with security controls tailored to the requirements of financial entities.

Tax treatment forms part of the offering. Capital gains and losses from crypto trades can be offset within the customer’s broader investment portfolio, with tax deducted at source. On pricing, Discount Bank is offering a six-month exemption from account management fees, alongside trading commissions.

Eligibility

Access is limited to private customers aged 18 and over, a restriction that the bank links to the risk characteristics of crypto assets. Customers must also have registered their account for securities activity and accepted the bank’s terms and joining agreement.

Avi Levi, CEO of Discount Group, described the launch as an initial step towards building technological infrastructure in the digital currency space and expanding the bank’s capabilities in this area. The initiative was led by Elad Fisher, Head of the Financial Markets Division at Discount Bank.