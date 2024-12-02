Digitra.com gets USD 5 mln funding from Itau's controller partner

The funding will be used to accelerate the operations of Digitra.com. The platform will launch in July 2022 and, despite being headquartered in Brazil, it has the goal of reaching 1 million customers worldwide in its first year of operations. The application is now available for advance registration of customers.

In addition to the exchange, the funding will also be used for the expansion of other three innovative projects: nTokens, partner of SMU Investimentos in a secondary equity platform already approved by Brazil‘s SEC, CVM; the development of the Real’s stablecoin; and the further development of Atris, a technology company specialized in creating new exchanges of various assets, such as energy, carbon credits, among others and also a partner at SMU’s project.

The new company wants to take some space occupied by companies like Binance and FTX. Digitra.com is a global trading exchange for bitcoins, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets founded in 2021. The company is betting on the convergence of the crypto world with the traditional trading world.