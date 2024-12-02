Digital currency for Canadian dollars at Deloittes ATM

The announcement was made at downtown Toronto offices of Deloittes Rubix blockchain division. The Bitcoin transaction machine, also called BTM, is ready to exchange digital currency for Canadian dollars and it can accept up to 1,000 bills in multiple currencies. The move by Deloitte to host a Bitcoin ATM is being positioned by the founder of Rubix as a way for the company to teach not only its employees, but others too, in the area about blockchain, according to CoinDesk.

Bitaccess, an Ottawa-based company, manufactured the BTM. Rubix by Deloitte is the accounting company’s blockchain technology offering based in Canada, which works exclusively on enterprise blockchain applications with clients around the world.

According to CoinATMRadar.com, in 2014 initial enthusiasm around Bitcoin ATMs never really materialized, with a total of only about 775 Bitcoin machines currently in operation around the world. But the partnership between Deloitte with Bitaccess could suggest that the devices may have a second life as educational tools and resources.