Diginex launches crypto exchange in Singapore

The launch comes ahead of the company's planned merger with 8i Enterprises Acquisition, which is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of 2020 and will see Diginex's listing on Nasdaq. In its statement, the blockchain tech company added that it had applied for a Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore, where it currently operates under the temporary exemption.